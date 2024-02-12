Economy
Farm law report months away, says member of govt-appointed panel
Puja Das 6 min read 12 Feb 2024, 06:00 AM IST
- Farm laws’ committee on support price, other issues still working to forge a consensus
NEW DELHI : The final report on farm laws by a government-appointed committee will only be ready in a few months, said a member of the panel, as farmers geared up for a protest this week to press long-standing demands over MSP and other farm-related issues.
