Will farm trade policy tweaks lift farmer incomes?
Summary
- Last week, India removed the minimum export price (MEP) of $950 per ton on premium basmati rice. The move—timed to the upcoming polls in Haryana, a major growing state—follows cooling local prices and the prospect of a plentiful kharif harvest beginning October.
Last week, India initiated multiple changes in farm trade policies across crops like oilseeds, onion and basmati rice. Coupled with ample rains, this is likely to boost rural incomes in the kharif harvest season beginning October, and revive consumer demand. Mint explains.