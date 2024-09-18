How will this impact farm incomes?

Data on kharif sowing shows that this year, farmers have planted a larger area with rice and oilseeds compared to the five-year-average. Due to ample rains this monsoon, production of these crops is expected to be robust. The easing of export restrictions will help basmati growers earn a better price. Soybean prices are also expected to recover from the current lows due to the significant hike in import duties—and benefit farmers from Maharashtra which goes to polls later this year. If there are no major crop losses due to excess rains, farm incomes will improve. This will also lift rural wages and consumer demand.