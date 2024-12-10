Why the increase in farm worker population is a worry
SummaryThe sharp jump in the number of agricultural workers is happening when rural wages are not consistently keeping pace with the higher cost of living and agricultural productivity is low.
Between 2017-18 and 2023-24, the number of Indians working in agriculture rose by 68 million. As Himanshu, an associate professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, pointed out in a recent Mint column, this is a reversal of the trend between 2004-05 and 2017-18, when this number declined by 66 million. The backdrop of erratic wages and declining productivity makes this particularly worrying.