Farmers hurt by low soybean prices shift to maize, lured by rising demand for ethanol
Summary
India's efforts to become self-sufficient in oilseeds face challenges as oilseed sowing declines by 2% this season. Farmers are shifting to maize due to low prices of soybean, despite government support. The edible oil processing industry also struggles with falling margins and supply issues.
New Delhi: The government’s aim of reducing agricultural imports and making the country self-sufficient in oilseeds seems to be facing setbacks this kharif season due to unremunerative prices for farmers and growing demand for ethanol.
