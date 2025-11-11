Mint Explainer | How FASTag data is driving India’s next highway reforms for developers and users
FASTag has transformed from a simple toll payment system into a powerful tool for data-driven governance in India’s highway sector, shaping the future of traffic management and highway development.
When the government made FASTag mandatory in 2021, it was seen primarily as a way to end long queues at toll plazas and smoothen highway drives. Four years later, the small RFID sticker on vehicle windshields has become more than a digital toll tag—it has evolved into a repository of national mobility data and become the backbone of a data-driven transformation in India’s highway sector.