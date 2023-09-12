Fast-Food Worker Pay Set to Rise in California Under Union Deal

State fast-food workers at chains with at least 60 national locations would be paid a $20-an-hour minimum wage.

Fast-food workers in California are poised to get a $20 minimum wage next year under a deal announced Monday between labor unions and the restaurant industry, potentially killing a multimillion-dollar referendum that was slated to go on the state's November 2024 ballot.

Under the deal, state fast-food workers at chains with at least 60 national locations must be paid an hourly wage of $20 as of April 2024. California's minimum wage is currently set at $15.50, and is poised to rise to $16 an hour in January.

The deal, if approved by both houses of the state legislature by Thursday, would supplant a law passed last year that created a sharp fight between unions and the restaurant industry. That law would have established state-appointed fast-food advisory councils that could have raised sector pay to up to $22 an hour and would have had additional oversight over restaurants.

Under the new deal, beginning in 2025, the councils can only set annual fast-food wages to increase by a maximum of 3.5%. That authority would end in 2029. The council can only make policy recommendations to the governing state agency for consideration.

An estimated half a million people work in fast food in California, the largest number in any one state.

An approved agreement will put an end to a 2024 industry-backed referendum on the fast-food councils that would have repealed the law passed last year.

The deal's terms say that a separate bill moving through the state legislature that would have held restaurant companies more accountable for the employment practices of their franchisees would be stripped of that provision and amended to include the new hourly wage parameters.

With legislators facing a tight deadline to pass final bills by midnight Friday, the bill is expected to be heard in committee Tuesday morning and face a vote on the Senate floor vote Thursday. If approved, it would face one last procedural vote on the Assembly floor before heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. The industry coalition that backed the referendum to repeal the law would then renounce their effort by Jan. 1, according to a summary of terms reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

In a statement, a spokesman for Newsom indicated the governor intends to sign the bill if it passed, calling it a "win-win for workers and businesses."

The Service Employees International Union, which has lobbied for the legislation in California, said Monday that the deal would pave the path forward for making changes for workers.

Industry groups said the compromise would help provide a more stable environment for restaurant owners in the state.

"This legislative outcome brings regulatory certainty and avoids legislation that would devalue Operators' businesses and their ability to make decisions for their restaurants," McDonald's said in a company email viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The deal is poised to end a bitter fight in California that has drawn national attention both from unions seeking to bolster fast-food wages and protections in other states and from industry groups fearing its spread.

Proponents and critics raised millions of dollars to lobby the state on the law adopted last year, known as the FAST Recovery Act. Unions said the law establishing a government council setting minimum wages for fast-food workers could create a model to ensure fair wages and other protections for hourly workers in an industry where unions have struggled to organize employees.

McDonald's and other big companies and their franchisees mounted an effort to postpone the implementation of the law, set to begin Jan. 1, and let voters decide through the state's referendum process whether to permanently block it in 2024.

The 11th-hour agreement comes three days after Newsom signed into law a new measure that would make it more clear to voters whether they were voting for or against keeping a law subject to referendum, and require disclosure of a referendum campaign’s top funders. That bill, which went into effect immediately, also allowed referendums to be withdrawn from the ballot.

Fast-food companies worked together to an unusual degree to try to defeat the original fast-food council law, and chains such as McDonald’s were particularly vocal about their opposition to it. McDonald’s said it supported wage increases in the state, but not through a state-mandated council targeting one part of the industry.

The company hired new lobbyists and campaign consultants, created an internal team to work across North America when it comes to policy, and increased its political activity to a large degree, McDonald's said.

McDonald’s expects those policy investments to remain. The company expects to weigh in on policies related to fast-food workers in other states, including Illinois and New York, McDonald’s said.

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com and Christine Mai-Duc at christine.maiduc@wsj.com