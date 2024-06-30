FATF adopts India’s mutual evaluation report, but flags ‘delays’ in terrorist financing, money laundering

  • India’s performance on the FATF Mutual Evaluation means significant advantages to the country's growing economy and overall stability

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published02:49 PM IST
At the end of the meeting, the global body noted that India was achieving “achieving good results”,
At the end of the meeting, the global body noted that India was achieving “achieving good results”,(REUTERS)

The Financial Action Task force(FATF) adopted a mutual evaluation report that examines India’s effectiveness in anti money laundering, and countering terrorist financing, on June 28. The government has hailed this move as a “significant milestone," as per PTI report.

The session was held from June 26 to June 28, 2024 at Singapore placed India in the ‘regular follow-up’ category, a distinction shared by only four other G20 countries. At the end of the meeting, the global body noted that India was  “achieving good results”, and has reached a “high level of technical compliance,” that matches FATF requirements, said PTI.

Also Read | After FATF, European Union removes Pakistan from list High-Risk Third Countries

India’s performance on the FATF Mutual Evaluation means significant advantages to the country's growing economy. It indicates a healthy overall stability and integrity of the financial system, said the finance ministry.

India however, has to address “delays” in connection with money laundering and terrorist financing prosecutions, flagged FATF.

Headquartered in Paris, the FATF leads global actions for tackling with money laundering, and terrorist financing. Additional secretary in the Union finance ministry and Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in-charge Director Vivek Aggarwal, represented the Indian side at the plenary.

Also Read | Financial crime watchdog FATF suspends Russia’s membership over Ukraine war

India’s mutual evaluation of FATF guidelines, which checks a country’s efficacy in framing laws and policy and its implementation to keep financial crimes in check, was last done in 2010.

This year, the FATF peer review of India ended early after a team of international delegates made an ‘on site’ visit to New Delhi. They further met officials from across all investigative agencies, financial regulators, and judiciary at the state and central levels.

Also Read | Owaisi says PM ’spewing venom’: ’G20, Chandrayaan 3.... all gone into dustbin’

At the conclusion, the statement mentioned India’s need of “improvement” in the supervision and implementation of preventive policies in certain non-financial sectors.

“India also needs to address delays relating to concluding money laundering and terrorist financing prosecutions, and to ensure that CFT measures aimed at preventing the non-profit sector from being abused for terrorist financing are implemented in line with the risk-based approach, including by conducting outreach to non-profit organisations on their terrorist financing risks,” reported the statement.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeEconomyFATF adopts India’s mutual evaluation report, but flags ‘delays’ in terrorist financing, money laundering

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue