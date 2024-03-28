Economy
FCI procures 100,000 tonnes of wheat
Summary
- The recent procurement of wheat is attributed to the advancement of procurement period by more than a fortnight
New Delhi: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has procured over 100,000 tonnes of wheat domestically in the current 2024-25 rabi marketing season after advancing the start of annual purchases by more than a fortnight.
