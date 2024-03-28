FCI procures 100,000 tonnes of wheat

“Wheat procurement under Central Pool for RMS (rabi marketing season) 2024-25 is progressing smoothly with purchase of over 1 lakh tonnes of wheat up to 27.03.2024, with Madhya Pradesh as the major contributor followed by Rajasthan, as against the last year's corresponding purchase of 10,727 MT. Over 14,000 farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP outflow of Rs. 209.825 crores with transfer of payment directly into farmers' account," the FCI said in a statement.