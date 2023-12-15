FDA's unannounced inspection halt in India raises concerns; House Republicans threaten subpoena
FDA is threatened with a subpoena if it fails to produce requested documents by Jan. 5, as House Republicans seek information on FDA discussions with Defense Department and the disbanding of unannounced inspection pilot in India.
House Republicans threatened the US Food and Drug Administration with a subpoena as they intensify scrutiny of the agency’s efforts to deal with quality problems with drugs made in India and China.
