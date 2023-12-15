House Republicans threatened the US Food and Drug Administration with a subpoena as they intensify scrutiny of the agency’s efforts to deal with quality problems with drugs made in India and China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, along with leaders of subcommittees on health and oversight, sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf demanding answers to questions about the agency’s work conducting inspections of drug facilities abroad.

The letter cites a Bloomberg report showing that the FDA abruptly ended a program to conduct unannounced inspections in India in part due to concerns that the project would hinder efforts to deepen relations with the country. It also refers to FDA efforts, reported by Bloomberg, to undermine the Defense Department’s bid to examine drug quality through independent testing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the FDA, more than six in 10 drug shortages are due to underlying quality issues. The House Republicans identified concerns about the shortages’ impact on patients.

“Drug shortages plague our nation," they said in the letter. “The U.S. cannot afford additional disruptions to the drug supply chain that reduce the availability of essential medications and force doctors and patients to make difficult treatment decisions."

The House Republicans said that they are prepared to issue a subpoena should the FDA fail to produce the requested documents by Jan. 5. The lawmakers are seeking information on FDA discussions with the Defense Department about its independent testing project, as well as the scope and scale of the regulator’s foreign-inspection capabilities and why the unannounced inspection pilot in India was disbanded. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FDA said it received the letter and will respond directly to the representatives.

Republicans on the committee sent a letter to Califf in July raising questions regarding FDA inspections conducted abroad.

“We are worried that the United States is overly reliant on sourcing from foreign manufacturers with a demonstrated pattern of repeatedly violating FDA safety regulations," the lawmakers said at the time, demanding a response by August with details about inspectors conducting foreign inspections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FDA didn’t provide response to the initial inquiry, House Republicans said on Wednesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.