India saw foreign direct investment ( FDI ) equity inflow more than double during first three months of the current financial year. Total FDI inflow also saw substantial rise during this period.

As per data with Ministry of Commerce and Industry, FDI equity inflow increased 168 per cent to 17.57 billion during the June quarter as compared to $6.56 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Total FDI inflow during this period rose 90 per cent to $22.53 billion, as opposed to $11.84 billion in the year-ago period.

“Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country," the ministry stated in a statement on Saturday.

Indian automobile industry emerged as the top recipient of FDI during the first quarter of this fiscal, with 27 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflow. Computer software and hardware received the second highest FDI equity inflow at 17 per cent, followed by services sector at 11 per cent.

In automobile industry, 88 per cent of FDI equity inflow was reported in the state of Karnataka during the first three months of the current financial year.

Among states, Karnataka received the highest FDI equity inflow at 48 per cent, followed by Maharashtra at 23 per cent and Delhi at 11 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.