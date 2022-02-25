Foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into India slid by 16% to $43.17 bn during the April-December 2021 period against $51.47 bn during the comparable period of the previous year, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data showed on Friday.

The total FDI inflows also slipped to $17.94 bn during the third quarter as against $26.16 bn in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the equity inflows in the third quarter of this fiscal, October-December 2021, also slipped to $12 bn against $21.46 bn in the corresponding period of 2020, official data showed.

Singapore topped the list of investments at $11.7 billion made during the April-December 2021 period, followed by the US ($ 7.52 billion) and Mauritius ($6.58 billion).

FDI inflows were led by the computer software and hardware sector at $10.25 billion during the nine-month period of this fiscal. It was followed by the automobile industry, services sector and construction sector.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said that India attracted record foreign direct investments in the last seven years and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years owing to major structural reforms being undertaken by the government.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.