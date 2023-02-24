FDI flows hit by rate hikes in rich nations, war in Ukraine
Singapore was the top source of equity inflows with an investment of over $13 billion during April-December, followed by the US ($4.95 billion), Mauritius ($4.73 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($3.1 billion), the Netherlands ($2.16 billion), and the UK ($1.61 billion)
High interest rates in developed countries, alongside the Ukraine war and a global shortage of semiconductors, have caused a 15% decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) in equity during the first three quarters of the ongoing fiscal year, two officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×