FDI flows hit by rate hikes in rich nations, war in Ukraine

“Interest rates have been rising across the globe. Rates are up 3-4% in the US, UK, Netherlands, Mauritius and Singapore, and these are the major countries where we get our FDI. These countries form about 75% of all FDI inflows into India. About 60% of our FDI inflow comes from sectors such as computer hardware, services, construction and automobiles. And many of these sectors have been affected due to semiconductor issues that globally every country is facing," one of the officials stated.