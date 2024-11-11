How FDI flows into India lost momentum
Summary
- Net foreign direct investment (FDI) into India has petered off in recent months. There are both local factors and global capital undercurrents at play.
Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers of Indian equities for nearly all of October, offloading shares worth ₹1.1 trillion. This sell-off has triggered concerns among analysts and economists about whether India’s prolonged stock market boom might be nearing its end. Meanwhile, foreign direct investment (FDI), a more stable and long-term form of foreign financial interest in India, is grappling with its own set of challenges.