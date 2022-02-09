FDI in India: Foreign Direct Investment inflows continue to increase, says govt

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows has shown a continuous increase from $45.15 billion in 2014-15 to $81.97 billion in 2020-21, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the last five fiscal, FDI inflows worth $339.55 billion have been reported into India. The financial year wise details are as under:

- 2016-17 : $60.22 billion

- 2017-18 : $60.97 billion

- 2018-19 : $62 billion

- 2019-20 : $74.39 billion

- 2020-21 : $81.97 billion

"To promote Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), the Government has put in place an investor-friendly policy, wherein most sectors are open for 100% FDI under the Automatic route," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

"Further, the policy on FDI is reviewed on an ongoing basis, to ensure that India remains attractive & investor friendly destination. Changes are made in the policy after having consultations with stakeholders including apex industry chambers, Associations, representatives of industries/groups and other organizations," it noted.

Government has recently undertaken a number of reforms across sectors. In the last one year, reforms in the FDI policy have been undertaken in sectors such as Insurance, Defence, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Telecom, etc.

Foreign Direct Investment inflows bring international best practices and latest technologies which facilitate in skill development, export promotion and improvement of overall competitiveness of economy leading to overall economic growth and development in the country, it said.