FDI inflows rise 62% in first four months of the current fiscal: Govt

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows increased 62% during the first four months of current financial year over the same period last year, according to the data released by ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows increased 62% during the first four months of current financial year over the same period last year, according to the data released by ministry of Commerce and Industry.

India has attracted a total FDI inflow of $27.4 billion during first four months of FY22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

India has attracted a total FDI inflow of $27.4 billion during first four months of FY22. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

During the same period, FDI equity inflows have risen 112% to $20.4 billion over last year.

Automobile industry has emerged as the top sector during the first four months of FY22 with 23% share of the total FDI equity inflow followed by computer software and hardware (18%) and services sector (10%) respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government said that the measures taken on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country.

"The following trends in India’s FDI are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors," it said.