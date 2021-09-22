Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >FDI inflows rise 62% in first four months of the current fiscal: Govt

FDI inflows rise 62% in first four months of the current fiscal: Govt

Premium
India has attracted a total FDI inflows of $27.4 billion during first four months of FY22.
1 min read . 04:42 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • During the same period, FDI equity inflows have risen 112% to $20.4 billion over last year.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows increased 62% during the first four months of current financial year over the same period last year, according to the data released by ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows increased 62% during the first four months of current financial year over the same period last year, according to the data released by ministry of Commerce and Industry.

India has attracted a total FDI inflow of $27.4 billion during first four months of FY22.

India has attracted a total FDI inflow of $27.4 billion during first four months of FY22.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

During the same period, FDI equity inflows have risen 112% to $20.4 billion over last year.

Automobile industry has emerged as the top sector during the first four months of FY22 with 23% share of the total FDI equity inflow followed by computer software and hardware (18%) and services sector (10%) respectively.

The government said that the measures taken on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country.

"The following trends in India’s FDI are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors," it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!