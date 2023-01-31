FDI into India expected to rebound in coming months: Economic Survey

FDI into India expected to rebound in coming months: Economic Survey2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:28 PM IST
- Citing the global uncertainty in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament, said that FDI equity inflows in the manufacturing sector in the first half of the current fiscal (April-September) fell below its corresponding level in the first half of 2021-22.
On account of India's high economic growth, and steps to further improve the business environment of India, the foreign direct investment into the country is expected to rebound in the coming months, the Economic Survey said on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×