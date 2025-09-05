Gujarat showcases investment strengths before 45 nations ahead of global investment fair

New Delhi: Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel pitched Gujarat’s emerging industrial and logistics strengths before diplomats and heads of missions from 45 countries here, setting the tone for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences.

The state government is positioning the new initiative as an extension of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to highlight regional strengths and deepen international investor engagement. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is likely to be held in January.

A press statement release issued on Friday said that Patel, at a gathering on Thursday, highlighted Gujarat's growing weight in the global investment map as it had attracted $69 billion in foreign direct investment and now accounts for 27% of India’s total exports.

Future-ready industries He said the state is no longer seen only as a commercial hub but is fast evolving into a centre for futuristic industries, including artificial intelligence, space technology, fintech, semiconductors, defence, aerospace, electric vehicles and green energy.

With India’s longest coastline, 49 ports and a multimodal transport network under PM Gati Shakti scheme, Gujarat has also carved a lead in logistics and now contributes 18% to the country’s industrial output, Patel said.

“By providing policy-driven governance, an investor-friendly environment and robust infrastructure, Gujarat has become the most preferred destination for foreign investors,” the chief minister added.

He said the regional conferences will broaden the success of the global summit into different regions of the state, empowering medium, small and micro enterprises, and promoting regionally-balanced development.

Sudhakar Dalela, secretary in the ministry of external affairs, said these conferences will showcase local strengths and bring grassroots development in line with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Viksit Gujarat 2047.

