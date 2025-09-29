From forms to fast lanes: A bold plan to slash FDI's compliance red tape
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 29 Sept 2025, 05:34 pm IST
Summary
The government is planning a major push to reduce red tape and simplify the approval processes for FDI to attract more global capital. This effort includes streamlining procedures, synchronizing approvals, and setting a timeframe for regularizing minor compliance lapses.
The Centre is planning to make it easier for foreign investors to bring in money by reducing red tape in foreign direct investments (FDI), two people involved in the process said. Later this week, government officials will meet industry executives to discuss how rules can be simplified and made more investor-friendly.
