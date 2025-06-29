The investment story in charts: How South-East Asia is defying global FDI trends
In a fickle policy environment, global FDI has shrunk for the second straight year. But leading South-East Asian countries in the FDI space have recorded gains.
The movement of capital across countries is going through a tumultuous phase. Data released in mid-June by a United Nations body on trade and investment shows that global foreign direct investment (FDI), adjusted for probable conduit financial flows (or capital flows from one country, through an intermediate country), fell 11% in 2024, marking its second consecutive decline.