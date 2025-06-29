The investment story in charts: How South-East Asia is defying global FDI trends

FDI decoupling

Outside of South-East Asia, North America and Africa showed higher growth. North America was driven by FDI inflows into the US towards high-tech (semiconductors) and clean energy sectors. The CHIPS Act (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors Act), passed in the US in 2022, was an enabler. "...among the top 10 highest-value greenfield projects announced globally in 2024, four were in semiconductor manufacturing, with three of them located in the US," said the latest World Investment Report by the UNCTAD.