Economy
FDI will flow again, China-plus-one gain will take time, says DPIIT secretary
Summary
- DPIIT secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh says FDI flows will not be impacted by the ongoing geopolitical conflicts and economic setbacks in advanced economies, simply because India’s growth trajectory remains strong.
India’s foreign investment inflows will remain healthy over the long term despite a recent dip, and the country stands to gain from global enterprises’ China-plus-one strategy though it won’t happen overnight, a top official said.
