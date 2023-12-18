FDI will flow again, China-plus-one gain will take time, says DPIIT secretary

India’s foreign investment inflows will remain healthy over the long term despite a recent dip, and the country stands to gain from global enterprises’ China-plus-one strategy though it won’t happen overnight, a top official said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said foreign direct investment (FDI) flows will not be impacted by the ongoing geopolitical conflicts and economic setbacks in advanced economies, simply because India’s growth trajectory remains strong.

On China-plus-one, Singh pointed out that India’s northern neighbour has built up significant manufacturing capacities, and as much as 30% of the global supply chain is concentrated there. “This happened over decades, from the 1990s onwards. It is not something that will disappear overnight or shift overnight to India. But we can set the ball rolling," he added. China-plus-one refers to global companies’ strategy to expand manufacturing and supply chains at a location in addition to China, where much of it is concentrated now.

Meanwhile, a slowdown in global growth has impacted FDI inflows into India. Tighter interest rates in the wake of nagging inflation, especially in advanced Western economies, have led to a slowdown in business, investment and trade. In the September quarter, India’s FDI equity inflows declined 7.7% annually to $9.5 billion, according to official data. Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, declined 7.8% annually to $15.3 billion during the same period.

“Ultimately, in FDI, you can have one large deal and see a big increase in the numbers," Singh said. “The problems in some of the developed economies can affect FDI to some extent, but the long-term India growth story is such that the trend rate of increase will be very strong in our favour."

On manufacturing, Singh said a combination of production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes to incentivize manufacturing capacities locally and aggressive approaches in tying up new free trade agreements will lead to an improvement in the share of manufacturing in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), which is currently at a low 15%. The objective is to take that number to 25%.

Stringent value addition clauses under PLI schemes are also enabling domestic manufacturing, Singh said, adding that in sectors like automobiles, manufacturers don’t get any incentive till they reach 50% domestic value addition. “In mobiles, the threshold was related to incremental sales. But even their domestic value addition has already touched nearly 20% in three years, while China has been at about 38% in 20-odd years," he added.

However, experts say it will be a while before the PLI schemes begin to deliver the intended results, and that India is years away from becoming a resilient manufacturing economy that can compete with China.

“China utilizes economies of scale and supplies cheap, which Indian companies can’t compete with. Its products are an attraction not only globally, but also in India," said Biswajit Dhar, a professor at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. “Apart from the price, China produces huge volumes, which is impossible for anyone to step in and provide an alternate source for anytime soon."

On the brighter side, the Indian economy surpassed expectations to clock an impressive 7.6% GDP growth in the September quarter, after clocking 7.8% growth in the April-June quarter on the back of improved consumption, and stronger manufacturing and construction output growth. Recording higher-than-expected GDP growth during the quarter led the Reserve Bank of India to revise India’s FY24 economic growth estimate to 7% from the 6.5% forecast earlier.

“The combination of strong growth and improving infrastructure will certainly ensure that long-term investment flows into India will not get affected by blips that may happen in a particular year due to a combination of geopolitical issues and economic setbacks in some of the developed countries," Singh said.

“India remains one of the world’s most preferred investment destinations, if not the most. This situation will continue for several years to come," he added.