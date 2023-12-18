FDI will flow again, China-plus-one gain will take time, says DPIIT secretary

On China-plus-one, Singh pointed out that India’s northern neighbour has built up significant manufacturing capacities, and as much as 30% of the global supply chain is concentrated there. “This happened over decades, from the 1990s onwards. It is not something that will disappear overnight or shift overnight to India. But we can set the ball rolling," he added. China-plus-one refers to global companies’ strategy to expand manufacturing and supply chains at a location in addition to China, where much of it is concentrated now.