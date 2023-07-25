FDIC Scolds Banks for Manipulating Deposit Data
Summary
- Lenders lowered their uninsured deposits by nearly $200 billion after bank failures
When Silicon Valley Bank ran into financial trouble, its customers ran for the exits because most of their deposits weren’t insured. In the weeks after, dozens of banks tweaked their numbers to reduce the portions of their deposits that they said were uninsured.
