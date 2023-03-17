Fear of layoffs is changing how people buy homes

Mr. Romer has a client who works in the tech industry and requested an employment contingency as part of his offer to buy a $1 million co-op. If he loses his job between contract signing and closing, he will be able to back out of the deal with nominal penalties and receive a full refund of his 10% deposit. Without such a contingency, the buyer would forfeit his entire six-figure contract deposit should he need to back out of the deal, Mr. Romer said.

