Feared in the West, China’s manufacturers struggle at home
Jason Douglas , Rebecca Feng , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Jul 2024, 12:33 PM IST
SummaryHuge overinvestment, weak domestic sales and trade barriers abroad have depressed companies’ profits and pushed many to the brink.
SINGAPORE—As Western companies quake at the latest onslaught of cheap Chinese goods, a similar drama is playing out in China, where manufacturers are struggling as Beijing boosts industrial capacity without stimulating new demand.
