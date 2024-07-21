Feared in the West, China’s manufacturers struggle at home

The endgame for money-losing companies

Overcapacity in China eventually leads to default and insolvency, just as in the U.S. The difference is that in China, the state plays a lead role in deciding which companies survive and which fail. In the past, when losses mounted in bloated sectors such as steel and solar, China has withdrawn subsidies, ordered companies to cut capacity, and merged a multitude of minor players into a smaller group of bigger, more competitive firms able to turn a profit.