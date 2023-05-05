Fears of recession rise in Germany post factory orders plummet2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 07:09 PM IST
New orders, which give a foretaste of industrial output, dropped a surprise 10.7 percent from the previous month, according to provisional figures from federal statistics authority Destatis.
Industrial orders at German factories saw their biggest fall in March since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic in 2020, data showed Friday, the latest sign that Europe's biggest economy is facing a steep downturn.
