Fears over India's external debt are overblown7 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 04:31 PM IST
- The composition of India's debt and the country's ability to service it indicate the parallel drawn with Sri Lanka is flippant
The pressure on the rupee and the slide of the Indian currency over the past few weeks to close to the 80 mark to the US dollar has roiled the markets and has many worrying. Adding to that, some analysts and a lawmaker (who is a former bureaucrat) sought to stoke fears pointing at the substantial external debt repayments due this year, with flippant references to neighbouring Sri Lanka which a major debt crisis has pushed into bankruptcy and sovereign default.