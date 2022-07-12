Fears over India's external debt are overblown

Now let's look at some of the ratios. A key one is the debt-service ratio. That’s the percentage of debt payments (principal and interest on long-term and short-term debt) to exports of goods and services for a year. That means if there is sufficient exports and other earnings, it is quite possible to service debt. That ratio is a 5.2%— a far cry from the days of the 1991 crisis when it was more than 35% and when a large chunk of debt was on the government’s books. Since the 1990s, except for short bursts like during the global financial crisis and the taper tantrum in 2013, many of these ratios have trended lower. Other metrics too are relatively comfortable— such as the level of short-term debt to total debt at 20%, the ratio of foreign exchange reserves to total debt at a shade below 98%, a technical reflection of enough reserves to cover a good part of the debt which has to be repaid or if capital flees. As a percentage of GDP too, it is low at 19.9%, compared to many peers. Many of these ratios were much higher in 2013 and 2014.

