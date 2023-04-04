Feb job openings slip to 9.9million; a win in inflation fight?2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Vacancies fell from 10.6 million in January, the Labor Department said Tuesday, notably in healthcare and in professional services, which includes managerial and technical jobs. Openings rose for construction workers
WASHINGTON : U.S. job openings slipped to 9.9 million in February, fewest since May 2021 and a sign that the job market may be starting to cool, which would be welcome news for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve.
