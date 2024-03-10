February retail inflation seen at 5.08%: Mint poll
Summary
- Among economists polled by Mint, projections ranged from 4.90% to 5.50%, with only three of them expecting inflation to rise from the previous month.
India's retail inflation is expected to come in at 5.08% in February, broadly unchanged from 5.10% recorded in the previous month, a median estimate of 20 economists polled by Mint showed. While prices of food items saw an uptick on a sequential basis, a favourable base effect is seen as offsetting the impact.