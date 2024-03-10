February retail inflation seen at 5.08%: Mint poll

India's retail inflation is expected to come in at 5.08% in February, broadly unchanged from 5.10% recorded in the previous month, a median estimate of 20 economists polled by Mint showed. While prices of food items saw an uptick on a sequential basis, a favourable base effect is seen as offsetting the impact.

Among the economists polled by Mint, projections ranged from 4.90% to 5.50%, with only three of them expecting inflation to rise from the previous month. Official data is set to be released on 12 March.

“Our forecast reflects a month-on-month non-seasonally adjusted increase of 0.4% in prices following January's 0.1% drop," said Barclays in a report last week. “This reversal in direction is broadly a reflection of food prices increasing in February, while momentum in core prices is also likely to inch up."

However, a favourable base effect is likely to keep inflation in check throughout the quarter. "With the base effect having become more favourable in January-March 2024 and vegetable prices remaining soft during the winter months aided by the arrival of new crops, this is likely to help maintain a CPI average of 5.1% in the current quarter," said Kaushik Das, chief economist, India & South Asia, Deutsche Bank in a recent report.

While inflation may remain contained in the current quarter, it is still significantly higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) medium-term target of 4.0%, with volatility in food prices adding to uncertainty. “Recurring food price shocks could interrupt the ongoing disinflation process, with risks that it could lead to de-anchoring of inflation expectations and generalisation of price pressures. Adding to these are the renewed flash points on the geo-political front, including supply chain disruptions," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in his monetary policy statement last month, adding the need “to remain vigilant".

Food, which constitutes nearly 40% of the CPI basket, is known to add volatility to the headline inflation. Sharp rise in prices of food items from vegetables, cereals to spices in the past two years has become a headache for policymakers, with the government using supply-side measures to keep prices in check.

With inflation still a worry and economic growth surpassing expectations, economists do not expect the rate-setting panel to start easing monetary policy at least until June.