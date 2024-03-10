February retail inflation seen at 5.08%: Mint poll

While inflation may remain contained in the current quarter, it is still significantly higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) medium-term target of 4.0%, with volatility in food prices adding to uncertainty. “Recurring food price shocks could interrupt the ongoing disinflation process, with risks that it could lead to de-anchoring of inflation expectations and generalisation of price pressures. Adding to these are the renewed flash points on the geo-political front, including supply chain disruptions," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in his monetary policy statement last month, adding the need “to remain vigilant".