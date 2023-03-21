Fed begins crucial rate talks amid ongoing bank concerns

Fed begins crucial rate talks amid ongoing bank concerns2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:24 PM IST
A majority of analysts and traders believe the Fed will raise its benchmark lending rate a quarter percentage point on Wednesday afternoon — its ninth consecutive increase — while a minority predict the Fed will halt its hiking cycle on banking sector concerns following the collapse of SVB
Federal Reserve members kicked off two days of crucial interest rate talks on Tuesday, as the US central bank looks to chart a path between stubbornly high inflation and turbulent financial markets.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×