Fed begins rate talks that could herald end of hikes2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:15 PM IST
The Federal Reserve has been on an aggressive campaign of interest-rate hikes since March last year, rapidly raising rates to help target high inflation, which remains above its long-term target of two percent
The US Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day meeting Tuesday morning to decide whether to raise its benchmark lending rate for a 10th — and possibly final — time to tackle rising prices.
