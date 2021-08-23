Fed chairman Powell navigates the inflation debate

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he also thinks the Fed needs to begin rethinking its current easy-money stance. He thinks workers in high-contact service industries may be able to demand higher pay if Covid-19 proves more persistent, creating an “upward tilt" to wages and prices. As a result, it is possible “we’re not going to continue to have as difficult a time achieving our 2% inflation target as we did coming out of the financial crisis," Mr. Rosengren said in an interview.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}