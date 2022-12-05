Fed could pencil in higher interest rates next year while slowing hikes in December6 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 07:02 PM IST
Brisk wage growth could lead officials to consider raising their policy rate above 5% in 2023 to fight inflation
Federal Reserve officials have signaled plans to raise their benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percentage point at their meeting next week, but elevated wage pressures could lead them to continue lifting it to higher levels than investors currently expect.