Fed debates whether wages or employment rate will drive inflation5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 07:11 PM IST
Easing price, wage data are at odds with concerns that the job market is too tight and the economy is operating above capacity
Stubbornly high inflation is finally easing as supply chain disruptions fade and interest rates at 15-year highs put the brakes on demand. Now, Federal Reserve officials have voiced unease that prices could reaccelerate because labor markets are so tight.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×