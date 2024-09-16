Fed enters tricky terrain: Rate cuts in a decent economy | Mint

Fed enters tricky terrain: Rate cuts in a decent economy
Justin Lahart , Sam Goldfarb , Peter Santilli , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 16 Sep 2024, 10:27 AM IST
SummaryCredit cards, mortgages and savings will be affected when the Federal Reserve makes its expected rate cut. The question this time is how, exactly.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Federal Reserve is poised to start cutting rates on Wednesday, and over time those cuts will ripple their way through the economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less