Fed enters tricky terrain: Rate cuts in a decent economy

Typically it takes time for lower interest rates to translate into faster investment growth. But one wrinkle now is that business spending on equipment in particular has been weak. Adjusted for inflation, it is up just 5.3% since the end of 2019, according to the Commerce Department, versus 9.4% for overall gross domestic product. As a result, some businesses might have a real need to spend just to replace worn-down equipment, said Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo.