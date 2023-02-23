Fed inclined toward more hikes to curb inflation, minutes show
Federal Reserve officials continued to anticipate further increases in borrowing costs would be necessary to bring inflation down to their 2% target when they met earlier this month, though almost all supported a step down in the pace of hikes.
