Fed interest rate hike fears are hitting people where they live9 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 11:07 AM IST
The Fed could wreak damage on housing markets that were already strained by affordability. Home-builder confidence is falling sharply
The Fed could wreak damage on housing markets that were already strained by affordability. Home-builder confidence is falling sharply
Listen to this article
For a visualization of how this works in practice in a number of different locations around the US, check out this Odd Lots post, which includes plenty of charts put together with the Bloomberg ECAN function.