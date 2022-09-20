Fed interest rate hike fears are hitting people where they live

All of these indexes are denominated in dollars, and so the strength of the US currency has much to do with this. The Fed’s monetary policy, by making it harder to buy imports or borrow in dollars, has had its most directeffects thus far outside the US.The energy crisis is hurting Europe far more than the US, which contributes to the phenomenon. But the broadest lesson is that the two superpowers (through higher rates from the US and slowing demand in China) have combined to bring down other stock markets in almost uniform fashion. With a greater lag, we should probably expectUS stocks to follow where others have led.