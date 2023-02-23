Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / Fed is 'absolutely' committed to 2% inflation target, Williams says

1 min read . 04:59 AM IST Reuters
A file photo of Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco president John Williams. Photo: Reuters

Williams noted that with global supply chains still disrupted, goods prices may not continue their recent decline, and inflation in core services excluding housing continues to be far too high, driven by too much demand relative to supply

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank is "absolutely" committed to bringing inflation back down to its 2% target over the next few years, by bringing demand down in line with constrained supply.

"Our job is clear: our job is to make sure we restore price stability, which is truly the foundation of a strong economy," Williams said at a conference hosted at the bank.

He noted that with global supply chains still disrupted, goods prices may not continue their recent decline, and inflation in core services excluding housing continues to be far too high, driven by too much demand relative to supply. 

