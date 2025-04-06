Fed is in “no hurry” to lower rates. Don’t be surprised by multiple cuts.

Treasury yields have plunged as the bond market has begun to price in the likelihood of Fed rate cuts and an economy shifting into reverse. As the chart here shows, traders in the financial futures market have sharply boosted their expectation for the number of cuts in the federal-funds target rate to more than four from the current range of 4.25% to 4.50%. At the Fed’s most recent policy meeting in March, the median projection called for two cuts by December.