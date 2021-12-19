Fed is turning hawkish; should we worry?

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed had been buying $120 billion worth of bonds —$80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion mortgage-backed securities every month. In its mid-December meeting, the US central bank said it would double the reduction of its monthly asset purchases to $30 billion, thereby concluding the tapering programme by March 2022 as against the previous timeline of mid-2022. Also, the vote was in favour of at least one interest rate increase in 2022 as against the September 2021 decision not to hike interest rate till 2023.

