Fed likely to open bond-buying 'taper' door, but hedge on outlook

The statement will likely acknowledge that the economy has taken another step towards the "substantial further progress" the Fed has said it wants to see in the labor market before reducing its bond purchases, Jefferies economists Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons said in an analysis. While August job growth was disappointing, U.S. nonfarm payrolls swelled by just over 1 million in July and have increased an average 716,000 since May.